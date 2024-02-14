GIP to acquire Eversource Energy’s 50 percent stake in two offshore wind projects

According to the terms of the agreement, Eversource will receive about $1.1 billion at the closing.

The deal is expected to be completed in mid-2024

Goldman Sachs was financial advisor to Eversource on the deal while Ropes & Gray LLP was legal counsel

Eversource is a residential energy provider based in Hartford, Connecticut and Boston

Global Infrastructure Partners has agreed to acquire Eversource Energy’s 50 percent ownership stake in offshore wind projects South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind.

“We are pleased to announce our acquisition of a 50% stake in two significant offshore wind projects from Eversource,” said Bayo Ogunlesi, GIP chairman and CEO in a statement. “This acquisition marks our fourth strategic joint venture with Ørsted, further solidifying our strong partnership with leading industry players. The South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind projects benefit from long-term offtake agreements and play a pivotal role in addressing the increasing demand for clean electricity.”

