Global Endowment Management promotes Heimburger and Bank to partner

Global Endowment Management has named Meredith Lorenz Heimburger and Matt Bank, as partners. The appointments became effective July 1, 2022.

Bank joined GEM in 2018. Previously, he was partner and deputy CIO at New Providence Asset Management (formerly Windhorse Capital Management) for six years and spent several years at Goldman Sachs.

Heimburger will maintain her role as head of impact. She joined GEM in 2012 after seven years at Teach For America.

“As individuals who have meaningfully contributed to GEM’s stellar client and investment services and furthered our work to shape the future of impact investing, we are thrilled to welcome Meredith and Matt to the partnership,” said Stephanie Lynch, co-founder and partner, in a statement. “Organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of sound investment management as a necessity to carry out their missions across market cycles and with purpose. I am incredibly proud that GEM continues to invest in its future to ensure we remain ahead of and aligned with the needs of our client partners.”

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Global Endowment Management is an outsourced chief investment office providing institutional investment capabilities for endowments, foundations, and other select investors.