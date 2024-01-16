General Atlantic agrees to buy Actis to form $96bn global investor

Actis to become the sustainable infra arm within GA’s global investment platform

The transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2024

General Atlantic (GA) has agreed to acquire Actis to create a diversified, global investment platform with around $96 billion in combined assets under management.

Actis will become the sustainable infrastructure arm within GA’s global investment platform.

Actis will continue to be led by its chairman and senior partner Torbjorn Caesar and will retain independence over its investment decisions and processes with its funds operating under the existing Actis brand, according to a release.

GA and Actis will be able unlock opportunities for investors that lie at the intersection of the energy transition, digitisation and the shift in economic dynamism to growth markets and beyond, the release said.

“Addressing the global paradigm shift toward sustainability requires an economic transformation and a capital investment on a massive scale,” said Bill Ford, chairman and CEO of General Atlantic. “With the addition of Actis, we are taking a significant step forward to add a sustainable investment capability which positions General Atlantic to capture this opportunity set for our investors.”

New York-based General Atlantic is a global growth investor with around $83 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of 31 December 2023.

Actis is a global investor in sustainable infrastructure with around $12.5 billion in assets. It is based in London.

Morgan Stanley & Co is serving as lead financial advisor to General Atlantic. JP Morgan Securities is also serving as financial advisor, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Ashurst are serving as legal counsel to General Atlantic. Goldman Sachs and Campbell Lutyens are serving as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal counsel to Actis.