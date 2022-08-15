Godspeed-backed Huckabee Architects buys Image Engineering Group

Following the transaction, IEG will continue to be led by founder Don Penn and President Jonathan Penn.

IEG was founded in 1991

Huckabee is an education architecture and design services firm

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market defense & government services, solutions, and technology private equity firm

Huckabee Architects, which is backed by Godspeed Capital, has acquired Westlake, Texas-based Image Engineering Group, a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

IEG was founded in 1991.

IEG will join Rachlin Partners and TSK Architects as part of Huckabee Architects’s platform focused on education and government markets.

Following the transaction, IEG will continue to be led by founder Don Penn and President Jonathan Penn.

Chris Huckabee, CEO of Huckabee, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce the addition of IEG to our platform, whose highly technical MEP engineering capabilities are a key area of expertise for Huckabee as we work to become a diversified, leading national AEC services platform. IEG is a recognized leader within the industry and has gained a tremendous amount of respect for their innovative engineering solutions and the premier client service that IEG’s team brings to each of its projects. We look forward to leveraging the firm’s capabilities to provide Huckabee’s clients a fully comprehensive offering of AEC services and solutions.”

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Huckabee is an education architecture and design services firm.

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market defense & government services, solutions, and technology private equity firm.