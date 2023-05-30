Godspeed-backed SilverEdge acquires engineering services firm Gardetto

Columbia, Maryland-based SilverEdge is a cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions platform serving the U.S. defense and intelligence communities.

SilverEdge Government Solutions, which is backed by Godspeed Capital, has acquired Gardetto Engineering, an Hanover, Maryland-based engineering services company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Columbia, Maryland-based SilverEdge is a cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions platform serving the U.S. defense and intelligence communities.

Gardetto was founded in 2005.

On the deal, Nat Fogg, a partner at Godspeed Capital, said in a statement, “The addition of Gardetto to the SilverEdge platform expands our presence with one of our core intelligence community customers, adds differentiated capabilities that further enhance our offerings, and strengthens our portfolio with another Prime unrestricted contract. We are thrilled to be partnered with Chuck and his wonderful team.”

Godspeed Capital invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets defense & government services, solutions, and technology.