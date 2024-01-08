Godspeed Capital-backed Crimson Phoenix snaps up tech company Cyberspace Solutions

Based in the D.C./Virginia area, Crimson Phoenix is a digital, data and intelligence analysis and solutions platform for the U.S. intelligence community and special operations command.

Crimson Phoenix, which is backed by Godspeed Capital Management LP, has acquired Cyberspace Solutions LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based provider of analytic and cyber effect solutions to U.S. intelligence agencies and defense partners.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in the D.C./Virginia area, Crimson Phoenix is a digital, data and intelligence analysis and solutions platform for the U.S. intelligence community and special operations command.

In connection with the transaction, Scott Crane will join Crimson Phoenix as chief financial officer.

On the deal, Crimson Phoenix CEO Ross O’Rourke said in a statement, “Cyberspace Solutions brings to Crimson Phoenix long-standing customer relationships and Prime contracts with US Special Operations Command and the Defense Intelligence Agency. CSS’ dedicated, experienced, and highly trained and cleared employees will bolster our data-driven intelligence strategy, as they support our country’s national security objectives.”

Godspeed Capital was advised by Latham & Watkins LLP. CSS was advised by Chertoff Capital.

Godspeed Capital invests in lower middle-market defense & government services, solutions, and technology companies.