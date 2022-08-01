Godspeed Capital-backed Huckabee Architects invests in TSK Architects

TSK’s current leadership and management team will remain in place and co-invest equity in the transaction.

Huckabee Architects, which is backed by Godspeed Capital has invested in TSK Architects, a Las Vegas-based architecture, planning, and interior design firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1960, TSK joins Rachlin Partners as part of Huckabee Architects Inc, Godspeed Capital’s recently launched architecture, engineering, and consulting services and solutions growth platform focused on education and government markets. TSK’s current leadership and management team will remain in place and co-invest equity in the transaction.

Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, said in a statement: “We are excited to partner with Godspeed Capital and join the Huckabee platform, whose proven capabilities and deep expertise will enable TSK to scale our own offerings into new customers and markets. We are eager to build upon and integrate our core services within Huckabee’s diverse strategy and provide end-market diversification to best serve our growing client base.”

TSK Architects is leading architecture and design firm with over 60 years of experience bringing regionally sensitive modern and sustainable design to Nevada, California, and Arizona.

Huckabee Architects is the platform brand of Godspeed Capital’s new architecture, engineering, and consulting services and solutions growth strategy focused on providing cutting edge, technology-driven education design and engineering solutions in attractive, high-growth U.S. markets. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Huckabee is an education architecture and design services firm.

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market defense & government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm. Godspeed typically invests in companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA.