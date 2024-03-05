Godspeed Capital-backed SHA acquires Smith Consulting Architects

Based in Kentucky, SHA is a master planning, architecture design and interior design firm focused on serving the U.S. healthcare facilities market.

SCA was founded in 1988 by Cheryl (Dennie) Smith

Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Godspeed Capital

Godspeed Capital invests in the lower middle-market

Stengel Hill Architecture, which is backed by Godspeed Capital Management, has acquired San Diego-based Smith Consulting Architects, an architectural, engineering and consulting services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Kentucky, SHA is a master planning, architecture design and interior design firm focused on serving the U.S. healthcare facilities market.

SCA was founded in 1988 by Cheryl (Dennie) Smith.

“We are pleased to welcome Smith Consulting Architects to the SHA platform, as its established footprint and sector expertise in the California architecture and design market will materially expand the reach and breadth of our services,” said Brad Stengel, a senior principal and founding partner of SHA in a statement. “SCA’s highly experienced, licensed, and accredited team comprises some of the industry’s top professionals, and the platform has built a reputation for excellence that will help diversify our growing portfolio of clients across the U.S. healthcare facilities market.”

Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Godspeed Capital.

Godspeed Capital invests in the lower middle-market. The private equity firm targets the defense & government services, solutions, and technology sectors.