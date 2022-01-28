Godspeed Capital buys Savli Group

Godspeed Capital has acquired Maryland-based Savli Group Inc, a professional services company that provides software and IT automation solutions to federal agencies.

PRESS RELEASE

MARYLAND (January 27, 2022) — Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed Capital”), a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm, today announced the successful acquisition of Savli Group, Inc. (“Savli” or the “Company”), a professional services company providing ServiceNow Software and Information Technology automation solutions to mission-oriented Federal Agencies, including the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Communities. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The newly acquired Savli will join as the second add-on to Godspeed Capital’s existing portfolio companies, Varen Technologies, Inc. (“Varen Technologies”) and Exceptional Software Strategies, Inc., (“ESS”) under a recently formed cyber and technology solutions platform holding company designed to provide U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community agencies with a full suite of solutions and services to combat an increasing and ever-evolving level of cybersecurity and intelligence threats.

Founded in 1996 by former NASA engineer and entrepreneur Vishal Desai, Savli boasts a 26-year history of successfully implementing and integrating innovative mission-critical Software and Information Technology solutions for discerning U.S. Government and commercial clients. The Company is a leading ServiceNow Elite Partner solutions provider for key Intelligence Community customers. Specific solutions and services include tailored implementations, integrations, digital transformation services, consulting, and strategy development.

Vishal Desai, Founder & President of Savli, said, “Godspeed Capital is utilizing its deep industry expertise to build a premier platform that will help provide mission-critical cyber and technology solutions to the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Communities. We are proud to join this platform alongside Varen Technologies and ESS, where Godspeed’s strategic playbook and resources will enable us to work alongside other expert providers of government-related technology solutions as we continue to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. Intelligence Community.”

Savli is an “Elite Partner” with ServiceNow, one of only 120 Elite Service & Sales Partners globally. Nearly each of the Company’s more than 20 specialized employees, primarily focused on professional delivery, hold high level security clearances. By offering an end-to-end solution with respect to the ServiceNow continuum, Savli is critically important to ensuring the successful implementation of next-generation, mission-critical Information Technology roadmaps for its U.S. Intelligence Community customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vishal and the entire Savli team, whose end-to-end ServiceNow Software and Information Technology solutions are essential tools for the U.S. Intelligence Community. Savli’s decades of experience, stellar reputation, and high-level expertise across a wide range of specialized technology services makes the Company an ideal partner for Godspeed as we continue to scale our platform and provide technology and security solutions for the U.S. Intelligence Community for years to come. By combining Savli’s expertise with that of Varen Technologies and ESS, our rapidly growing platform is well-positioned to grow and expand its continuum of innovative services and solutions,” said Douglas T. Lake, Jr., Founder & Managing Partner of Godspeed Capital.

Savli Group, Inc. was advised by Star Advisory Services and supported by legal counsel Miles & Stockbridge.

About Savli Group, Inc.

Founded in 1996 and based in Maryland, Savli is a professional services company providing Software and Information Technology solutions and services, including ServiceNow implementation and integration, to mission-oriented customers primarily within the U.S. Intelligence Community. Savli offers core capabilities in ServiceNow implementations, integrations, mission transformation services, consulting, and strategy development, serving primarily the Intelligence Community customers. For more information, please visit the Savli Group, Inc. website at http://www.savli.com/.