Godspeed Capital scoops up design firm SRS

According to the terms of the deal, SRS will join Zyscovich Inc, a Florida-based architecture and design brand operating within Stratus, Godspeed Capital’s engineering, architecture, and consulting platform.

SRS was founded in 1988

Godspeed Capital invests in the lower middle market

The private equity firm targets the defense & government services, solutions, and technology sectors

Godspeed Capital Management has acquired Synalovski Romanik Saye Architects, a Florida-based, full-service design firm specializing in architectural and interior design, planning, development, construction, and contract management services. No financial terms were disclosed.

According to terms of the deal, SRS will join Zyscovich Inc, a Florida-based architecture and design brand operating within Stratus, Godspeed Capital’s multidisciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting platform.

SRS was founded in 1988.

“The addition of SRS to the Stratus platform notably strengthens our presence within the significant and growing Florida market, where we serve both public sector and commercial clients across the state,” said Ahmed Abdel-Saheb, a partner at Godspeed Capital in a statement. “We look forward to leveraging the strength of the incredible SRS team as we continue to support the growth of Zyscovich and our other leading Stratus brands.”

Godspeed Capital invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets the defense & government services, solutions, and technology sectors.