Godspeed: Growing demand for behavioral health services drives building projects

As behavioral healthcare gains more attention in the US healthcare system, Washington DC headquartered Godspeed Capital Management is picking up opportunities with Stengel Hill Architecture (SHA), a Kentucky-based designer of healthcare facilities, through an investment earlier this week.

Founded in 1996 and based in Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, SHA specializes in the design of acute and behavioral healthcare facilities. PE Hub caught up with Douglas Lake, the founder and managing partner of Godspeed, who details increasing demand in supporting infrastructure for behavioral healthcare.

“There are significant pent-up infrastructure investment opportunities coming out of the pandemic that our healthcare market is working to address,” he said. “We see meaningful new building and renovation-related projects in the healthcare infrastructure marketplace.”

The deal came together after Godspeed was introduced to SHA by FMI Corporation, an investment banking firm that had knowledge advising in this space.

The pandemic exposed gaps within the behavioral healthcare system, as many people were left scrambling for mental health care. Recently, the Surgeon General Vivek Murthy repeatedly warned of devastating behavioral health issues, especially among youths. Among other causes, he singled out loneliness and effects of social media as contributing factors.

Nearly one in four adults 18 years and older, and one in three among adults aged 18 to 25, had a mental illness in the past year, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the agency within the US Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance behavioral health.

“There is increasing awareness in our country of the need for behavioral health care, as a result, more hospital networks are opening up facilities or establishing joint ventures with the for-profit behavioral health partners,” Lake said.

What makes this investment appealing to Godspeed is that “designing a hospital or behavioral health facility is complex and requires specialized design expertise.” The country may need an additional 75,000 beds to meet the estimated needs of mental health, according to a report by Acadia Healthcare earlier this year.

The architecture space is also heavily regulated, a factor that plays to SHA’s advantage.

“There are regulations on a state-by-state basis that dictate the localized qualifications for who can perform the work in that state,” he said. “As a result, these businesses can often enjoy a competitive moat dynamic that helps to protect their business in a given geographic market.”

That also feeds into Godspeed’s M&A strategy of focusing on expanding its geography into markets like Florida, Texas and California, among others. “We believe we can successfully partner with local architecture firms that have the requisite licenses and footprint to facilitate this ‘land and expand’ strategy to better support our customers’ growth requirements,” he said.

But Lake said there are significant opportunities for Stengel Hill Architecture to leverage its core competencies in the acute and behavioral health niches. “This is where we see tremendous addressable opportunity before expanding the strategy to grow into other areas of healthcare that SHA does not currently serve.”

Organically, Lake said there is “tremendous” growth opportunity for the investment, adding that the business has been growing at a double-digit rate for the last few years and based on the existing backlog and pipeline of new opportunities, “we think that this growth profile will continue.”

The overall behavioral healthcare market is expected to benefit from government interventions that are planning to invest billions of dollars in the sector. Part of the funds are expected to be drawn from the gigantic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Congress has proposed a $51.7 billion budget increase for behavioral health, with an additional $35.4 billion for The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to improve access to mental health resources in Medicaid over the next 10 years.

This, according to Lake, demonstrates strong bipartisan government commitment to behavioral health and will drive long-term spending on renovation and new construction within this market sector.

“The growth tailwinds that we are seeing in the behavioral health market are in part driven by US government regulatory developments that have expanded insurance and Medicaid coverage to include behavioral health,” Lake said.

The sector is fragmented too.

Godspeed believes this will add shock absorbers to the economy against the rising concerns with the macroeconomic situation that is grappling with rising interest rates.

“The healthcare architecture, engineering, and consulting market is highly fragmented,” Kale said, adding that it’s a marketplace that is rich with smaller providers, niche expertise and defendable recurring business relationships.

“These businesses tend to be founder- or ESOP-owned, and private equity offers an attractive recapitalization alternative to allow for the efficient transition of legacy ownership to the next generation of leadership.”

Godspeed is not alone in this space, as PE Hub has noted other private equity players scooping up opportunities in the behavioral health space.

TT Capital Partners, a Bloomington, Minnesota-based private equity firm, recently made a recent majority investment in Pyx Health, a Tucson, Arizona-based provider of technology and support that reduces loneliness.