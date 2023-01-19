Golden Opportunities Fund invests in Mega Retail Consolidation

- Mega Group is a retail buying group based in Saskatoon
- It facilitates over C$2.5 billion annual retail sales to its retailer locations
- Mega Retail Consolidation will provide succession and exit opportunities for independently owned retail locations
Golden Opportunities Fund has invested in Mega Retail Consolidation, an affiliate of Mega Group, a Saskatoon-based retail buying and support group for Canadian retailers.
Established in 1965, Mega Group helps retailer locations to conduct more than C$2.5 billion in annual retail sales.
Mega Retail Consolidation will provide succession and exit opportunities for independently owned retail locations using Mega Group’s services, ranging from purchasing power, financial reporting, e-commerce and sales support..
“Our member retailers, similar to businesses across all sectors, have been seeking succession options,” said Chris West, president, and CEO of Mega Group, in a statement. “Given our deep understanding of their business through the multitude of services that we offer them, it is a natural step in the evolution of their business that Mega, as a trusted partner, can now provide a succession solution with the aid of Golden, our financial partner.”
Westcap Management, a Canadian private equity and venture capital firm, manages Golden Opportunities Fund, a retail fund headquartered in Saskatchewan. Westcap has have completed more than $1 billion in transactions in over 200 companies.