Golden Vision Capital recaps edtech company Hawkes Learning

Hawkes was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Hawkes.

As part of the transaction, Scott Virkler has assumed the role of CEO of Hawkes Learning and Brad Johnson has become chief financial officer

Navagant served as sole financial advisor to Hawkes Learning on the transaction

Golden Vision Capital Americas invests in business services and healthcare services companies

Golden Vision Capital Americas has recapitalized Hawkes Learning, a South Carolina-based educational software company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Hawkes was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Hawkes.

As part of the transaction, Scott Virkler has assumed the role of CEO of Hawkes Learning and Brad Johnson has become chief financial officer.

“We are very excited to partner with Dr. Hawkes, Scott, Brad and the entire Hawkes Learning team on this transaction,” said Eli Boufis, head of private equity Americas at GVC. “GVC was founded to partner with owner-operators to provide the infusion of capital necessary to create industry leaders. The core of this thesis is supporting the existing employees and management team and providing them with the tools to make the business truly transformative.”

Navagant served as sole financial advisor to Hawkes Learning on the transaction.

Based in Chicago and founded in 2021, Golden Vision Capital Americas invests in business services and healthcare services companies.

Navagant LLC is a middle-market investment bank focused exclusively on the education & training industry.