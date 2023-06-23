GoldenTree closes latest CLO at $493m

GLM US CLO 17 will initially be backed by mostly senior secured loans.

GoldenTree has closed its latest collateralized loan obligation at $493 million under its GLM strategy.

GLM II will manage this CLO.

With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree has issued 23 CLOs totaling approximately $13 billion under its GLM CLO strategy.

Since its inception in 2000, GoldenTree has issued over $22 billion of CLOs/CBOs, with over $15 billion currently outstanding.

GoldenTree currently manages approximately $7 billion of structured products investments across the firm.

