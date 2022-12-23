GoldenTree raises $487m for latest CLO

- Wells Fargo Securities is serving as structuring lead for the CLO with BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley as co-leads
- With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree has issued 21 CLOs totaling over $12 billion under its GLM CLO strategy
- GoldenTree was founded in 2000 by Steven Tananbaum
GoldenTree has closed its latest collateralized loan obligation at $487 million.
GLM II is managing the CLO. The CLO was arranged by a bank syndicate including Wells Fargo Securities as structuring lead, and BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley as co-leads.
With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 16, GoldenTree has issued 21 CLOs totaling over $12 billion under its GLM CLO strategy.
Since its inception in 2000, GoldenTree has issued over $21 billion of CLOs/CBOs, with over $14 billion currently outstanding.
A global credit asset manager, GoldenTree was founded in 2000 by Steven Tananbaum. GoldenTree manages nearly $48 billion for institutional investors, including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds.