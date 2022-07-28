GoldenTree raises $487m for latest CLO

The CLO was arranged by a bank syndicate including BofA Securities as structuring lead, and Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities as co-leads.

GLM US CLO 14 will initially be backed by senior secured loans

The CLO will have a five-year reinvestment period and a two-year non call period

Founded in 2000, GoldenTree manages nearly $47 billion for institutional investors

GoldenTree has closed its latest collateralized loan obligation at $487 million. GLM II will manage the CLO.

With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 14, GoldenTree has issued 19 CLOs totaling over $11 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. GLM US CLO 14 will initially be backed by a portfolio of primarily senior secured loans. Also, it will have a five-year reinvestment period and a two-year non call period.

The CLO was arranged by a bank syndicate including BofA Securities as structuring lead, and Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities as co-leads.

Since its inception in 2000, GoldenTree has issued over $21 billion of CLOs/CBOs, with over $13.5 billion currently outstanding. GoldenTree has been an active investor in structured credit since 2007 and currently manages over $5 billion of structured products investments across the firm.

GoldenTree was founded in 2000 by Steve Tananbaum and manages nearly $47 billion for institutional investors, including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds.