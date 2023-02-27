GoldenTree wraps up CLO at 411m euros

The CLO will be managed by GLM II.

GoldenTree has closed its latest collateralized loan obligation at 411 million euros. The CLO will be managed by GLM II.

With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management EUR CLO 6, GoldenTree has issued 22 CLOs totaling over $12.5 billion under its GLM CLO strategy.

GLM EUR CLO 6 will initially be backed by a portfolio of primarily senior secured loans. Merrill Lynch International served as arranger for the CLO and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited was placement agent.

Founded in 2000 by Steven Tananbaum, GoldenTree manages over $49 billion for institutional investors.