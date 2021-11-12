Goldman Sachs backs WSO2

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit has provided $90 million to WSO2, an open-source platform for building and managing APIs. The capital infusion will be used for expansion and growth.

PRESS RELEASE

Santa Clara, CA – November 15, 2021 – WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that the company has closed $90 million in financing from client vehicles advised by Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit (“Goldman Sachs”). The flexible capital solution will be used to accelerate WSO2’s worldwide business expansion, drive growth of the company’s global partner network, and support rollout of its next-generation, cloud-native solutions for securely delivering APIs, applications, and digital services. The new solutions, powered by Ballerina, will offer a seamless blend of low code and pro code experience for enterprises and deliver the power of DevOps and modern SDLC practices including integrated reuse within the organization and beyond.

As enterprises worldwide advance their digital transformation initiatives, more employees are contributing to the development of new digital products and services that offer individualized experiences to users. This is driving the demand for more robust low-code approaches to improve employee productivity and create trusted, engaging customer experiences. WSO2 will use the funding from Goldman Sachs to deliver a new generation of platform-as-a-service offerings that democratize the adoption of its industry-leading cloud-native technologies for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM).

“With more enterprises embracing digital business models, we’re seeing growing demand for our uniquely integrated approach to coupling best-in-class API management and integration with identity and access management,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “To date, we’ve been financing the growth of our business with our own profits and have secured over 800 customers in over 80 countries, including several Fortune 1000 customers. Now, with the funding from Goldman Sachs, we can accelerate delivery of our next-generation Choreo integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and Asgardeo identity as a service (iDaaS) solutions, which significantly lower the skills, time and cost barriers to delivering secure new digital services, as well as further expand our partner network and scale faster globally.”

In addition to supporting the company’s commercial solutions, WSO2 will also invest in extending the capabilities and community around Ballerina, the open-source language that radically simplifies how developers build and deploy cloud-native applications. Choreo is WSO2’s first commercial solution to take advantage of Ballerina in enabling employees at various skill levels to collaborate in creating new apps and digital services via code, low-code, and no-code.

“The need to connect applications is mission-critical as software proliferates across enterprises. As a recognized leader in delivering API management, integration and CIAM software to a global blue-chip customer base, WSO2 is strategically aligned with our focus on investing in high-growth software businesses,” said Matt Singer from Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “We are excited to provide capital to WSO2 at this unique inflection point as it capitalizes on strong customer demand to bring new capabilities to deliver digital innovation and agility via the cloud.”

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 18 trillion transactions and managing more than 500 million identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2.3 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of June 30, 2021. Driven by a passion for our clients’ performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Follow us on LinkedIn.