Goldman Sachs invests in LearnWell

LearnWell serves more than 7,700 school districts across the US

LearnWell was founded in 1995

Goldman Sachs Alternatives has made an investment in LearnWell, a Plymouth, Massachusetts-based provider of academic and mental health services for students and their families throughout the continuum of care. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The demand for comprehensive student mental and behavioral health services has never been more urgent, and LearnWell has established itself as a vital partner to hospitals and school districts, delivering high-quality, accessible care that significantly impacts student well-being and academic success,” said Richard Waitumbi, managing director in sustainable investing at Goldman...