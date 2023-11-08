Goldman Sachs to snap up insurance distribution firm DOXA

The transition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has agreed to acquire DOXA Insurance Holdings, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based insurance distribution company. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will help fuel DOXA’s ongoing acquisition strategy in addition to its organic growth initiatives. DOXA’s management team and employee shareholders will remain significant investors alongside Goldman Sachs.

DOXA was founded in 2016.

On the deal Anthony Arnold, a managing director in private equity at Goldman Sachs, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with Matt and the entire DOXA team and have been impressed with the significant and differentiated capabilities they have assembled since launching in 2016. We look forward to bringing our resources to DOXA’s existing platform and to help them capitalize on the significant macro trends that are driving the broader MGA sector.”

The transition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Waller Helms Advisors served as financial advisor and Barrett McNagny LLP and Choate Hall & Stewart LLP served as transaction counsel to DOXA in connection with this transaction. Piper Sandler & Co. and Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as transaction counsel to Goldman Sachs in connection with this transaction.

Goldman Sachs oversees more than $2.6 trillion in assets under supervision as of September 30, 2023.