Goldner Hawn-backed Trystar buys TPMG

Trystar, a Goldner Hawn portfolio company, recently acquired Total Plant Management Group (“TPMG”). The acquisition of TPMG adds prefabricated buildings, control panels, metering skids, and modular electrical substations to its portfolio of power cable, power distribution, and test products.

Located in Houston, Texas, TPMG designs, manufactures, and integrates both blast rated, and non-blast rated custom prefabricated steel buildings to protect workers and critical equipment including switchgear, electrical power distribution equipment, and automation and control equipment. These remote buildings serve as transportable control centers and substations and can be configured in any size and in multiple stories. In contrast to conventional permanent buildings and enclosures, they are more flexible, accommodating a wider variety of applications. Further, the modular design offers scalability when a site may need to change its electrical power and controls over time. TPMG is a one-stop shop for engineering, design, fabrication, integration, testing, and commissioning of its control panels and buildings.

About Trystar

Headquartered in Faribault, Minnesota, Trystar designs and manufactures a wide range of portable and industrial power products. They also manufacture single and dual-purpose generator docking stations, load bank and rotary docking stations, and switchboards. Trystar’s cable products include portable and industrial power cables, welding cables, utility cables, and medium voltage cables. Trystar serves diverse end markets including public sector, education, healthcare, data centers, and industrial, amongst others. Founded in 1991, Trystar has a reputation of delivering custom solutions with industry leading technology and quality. For more information about Trystar, please visit trystar.com.