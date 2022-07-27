Goldner Hawn recaps IT firm Cyber Advisors

Madeira Partners served as financial advisor to Cyber Advisors on the deal.

Goldner Hawn has recapitalized Cyber Advisors, an IT solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed. The transaction was done in partnership with Cyber Advisors’ founder and CEO Shane Vinup.

“We are thrilled to partner with Shane and the entire Cyber Advisors team to build upon the Company’s history of growth and success,” said Pete Settle, a partner at Goldner Hawn, in a statement. “The Company has a track record of serving its clients’ most complex needs and helping them adapt to the everchanging technology and cybersecurity landscape.”

Madeira Partners served as financial advisor to Cyber Advisors on the transaction.

Based in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Cyber Advisors was founded in 1997.

Based in Minneapolis, Goldner Hawn was founded in 1989. It invests in lower middle market companies.