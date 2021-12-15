Goldner Hawn taps Prentice as advisor

Goldner Hawn has appointed Tom Prentice as an outside strategic advisor. Currently, he’s president of Medical Combination Products.

Goldner Hawn is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Prentice as an outside Strategic Advisor. Mr. Prentice will be an active board member working closely with select Goldner Hawn manufacturing companies in developing growth strategies and process improvement implementations.

Mr. Prentice brings over 30 years of industry experience and currently serves as president of Medical Combination Products LLC, a consulting firm supporting design, manufacturing, regulatory, project management, and quality for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, including combination products.

Mr. Prentice spent most of his professional career at Medtronic where he held various leadership positions in manufacturing, operations, supply chain, and technology implementation, including leader of Medtronic’s global manufacturing council. Additionally, Tom was a founding member of CNS Therapeutics (“CNS”), a developer of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological disorders and chronic pain. CNS was acquired by Mallinckrodt, the pharmaceuticals business of Covidien (a Tyco International spin-off) in 2013, and Covidien was later acquired by Medtronic.

Mr. Prentice has an extensive history of working with private equity firms to assist portfolio company management teams in identifying growth avenues through operational process improvements. Over the past several years, Tom has participated in seven private equity exits through consulting, board membership, or minority ownership. Tom has been involved in multiple due diligence teams throughout his career. Tom is an active board chairman for one company and a board member for several companies, including Steven Label, a Goldner Hawn portfolio company.

About Goldner Hawn

Goldner Hawn was founded in 1989 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has been a source of private capital to leading lower middle market companies for over 30 years. With an investment philosophy centered on the principle of partnership, Goldner Hawn is looking to back management teams of businesses with $5 million to $20 million of EBITDA in industries including industrial manufacturing, value-added distribution, consumer products and services, and outsourced business services. Goldner Hawn has made over 40 platform investments in companies with total transaction values exceeding $3 billion. For more information, call 612-338-5912 or visit goldnerhawn.com.