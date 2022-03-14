Goode Partners backs Jocko Fuel

Jocko Fuel, a provider of sports and lifestyle nutritional products, has secured a $30 million investment from Goode Partners. Intrepid Investment Bankers was financial advisor to Jocko Fuel on the transaction.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Goode Partners LLC, the New York-based private equity firm, announced a minority investment in JOCKO FUEL, a disruptive and rapidly growing provider of premium sports and lifestyle nutritional products. The Company today offers products for performance-driven consumers in a variety of formats including clean energy drinks, powders, and capsules. Jocko Willink, the namesake of the JOCKO FUEL brand, is a retired Navy SEAL Officer, NY Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, and world-famous podcaster who regularly makes appearances on national TV and advocates a disciplined approach to leading a healthy lifestyle. Jocko’s core principles guide the formulation and development of JOCKO FUEL products, with a focus on clean, natural, and functional ingredients.

The existing management team is led by Pete Roberts, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. He is supported by Brian Littlefield, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Joe Masciantonio, Chief Revenue Officer, and Don Miller, Chief Financial Officer.

David Oddi, Partner of Goode Partners, commented, “We are excited to partner with JOCKO FUEL, Jocko, and management. Pete and his team have done an incredible job developing highly efficacious and great-tasting products to meet evolving consumer demands. We stand ready to assist the Company during this important stage of growth.”

Goode Partners LLC has previously invested in multiple leading brands in the food and beverage industry, backing market disruptors including Dave’s Killer Bread, Strong Roots, La Colombe, and, most recently, ReadyWise.

“The strategic investment from Goode Partners validates JOCKO FUEL’s track record of significant growth and will help enable the emergence of JOCKO FUEL products as the better alternative for conscious consumers and as a household name,” said Pete Roberts, Co-Founder and CEO of JOCKO FUEL. “Goode has extensive experience partnering with high-growth consumer brands and we are glad to have found a strategic partner who believes in our core mission to provide clean, natural and functional products to our loyal and rapidly growing customer base.”

“Our customers are people that want to be smarter, stronger, faster, and better. That means just about every person on the planet. We have been making products that have helped countless people improve all aspects of their lives,” explains Jocko Willink. “Dave and the team at Goode Partners will give us the ability to grow our product line, refine our logistics, and reach people that need our products, but who haven’t heard of us yet. This partnership gives us the resources to ensure that everyone in the world has access to the incredible benefits of JOCKO FUEL.”

Intrepid Investment Bankers, a leading middle-market investment bank, served as exclusive financial advisor to JOCKO FUEL. “We are extremely impressed by the disruptive, hyper-growth brand that Pete, Jocko, and the team have created,” said Marvin Padilla, Managing Director and Head of the Lifestyle Brands practice at Intrepid. “The team has done an incredible job addressing the growing demand for clean energy and nutrition. Goode is the perfect partner to continue to grow JOCKO FUEL given its cultural alignment and experience with high-growth consumer brands. We’re excited to see all the opportunities that lie ahead.”