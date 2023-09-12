Goodwin hires Johnson as partner for PE practice

Johnson is based in the firm's San Francisco office.

Leon Johnson has joined law firm Goodwin’s private equity practice as a partner.

“Leon is a highly-experienced private equity and growth equity lawyer who brings additional depth to our global, market-leading private equity practice that represents more than 500 private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, senior management teams, and financial institutions,” said Brian McPeake, co-chair of the firm’s private equity practice in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Leon to Goodwin as we continue to bring best-in-class capabilities and insights to our clients on the West Coast, nationally, and globally.”

Johnson focuses on late-stage growth equity transactions. He also advises private equity sponsors and public and private company clients in business transactions.

Prior to Goodwin, Johnson worked at Kirkland & Ellis.

Goodwin has offices across North America, Europe and Asia.