Goodwin hires Johnson as partner for PE practice

Leon Johnson has joined law firm Goodwin’s private equity practice as a partner.
Johnson is based in the firm’s San Francisco office.
“Leon is a highly-experienced private equity and growth equity lawyer who brings additional depth to our global, market-leading private equity practice that represents more than 500 private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, senior management teams, and financial institutions,” said Brian McPeake, co-chair of the firm’s private equity practice in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Leon to Goodwin as we continue to bring best-in-class capabilities and insights to our clients on the West Coast, nationally, and globally.”
Johnson focuses on late-stage growth equity transactions. He also advises private equity sponsors and public and private company clients in business transactions.
Prior to Goodwin, Johnson worked at Kirkland & Ellis.
Goodwin has offices across North America, Europe and Asia.