Govtech firm Accela scores investment from Francisco Partners

Accela's existing backer Berkshire Partners will remain a significant investor with an equal equity stake in the company.

Baird served as financial advisor to Accela and Berkshire Partners on the deal while Shea & Company served as financial advisor to Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners invests in technology and technology-enabled businesses

Francisco has raised approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date

Francisco Partners has made an investment in Accela, a San Ramon, California-based govtech company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Accela’s existing backer Berkshire Partners will remain a significant investor with an equal equity holding in the company.

“Accela has been a foundational leader in the govtech space for decades and has demonstrated impressive double-digit growth quarter over quarter—a reflection of their strong brand reputation, competitive differentiation and unbreakable customer relationships,” said Andrew Kowal, a partner at Francisco Partners in a statement.

Baird served as financial advisor to Accela and Berkshire Partners on the deal while Shea & Company served as financial advisor to Francisco Partners.

With offices in San Francisco, London and New York, Francisco Partners invests in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Francisco has raised approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date.

.