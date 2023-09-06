Govtech firm Accela scores investment from Francisco Partners

- Baird served as financial advisor to Accela and Berkshire Partners on the deal while Shea & Company served as financial advisor to Francisco Partners
Francisco Partners has made an investment in Accela, a San Ramon, California-based govtech company. No financial terms were disclosed.
Accela’s existing backer Berkshire Partners will remain a significant investor with an equal equity holding in the company.
“Accela has been a foundational leader in the govtech space for decades and has demonstrated impressive double-digit growth quarter over quarter—a reflection of their strong brand reputation, competitive differentiation and unbreakable customer relationships,” said Andrew Kowal, a partner at Francisco Partners in a statement.
Baird served as financial advisor to Accela and Berkshire Partners on the deal while Shea & Company served as financial advisor to Francisco Partners.
With offices in San Francisco, London and New York, Francisco Partners invests in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Francisco has raised approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date.
