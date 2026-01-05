Secondaries soared in 2025, with GP-led single-asset CVs an increasingly popular strategy. PE Hub asked Amyn Hassanally, a partner and global head of private equity secondaries at Pantheon, if the momentum will continue in 2026. The interview is part of PE Hub’s ongoing series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders.
GP-led single-asset CVs used for ‘high-quality trophy assets,’ says Pantheon’s Amyn Hassanally
The continuation vehicle is being 'embraced widely by the GP community as a viable alternative to traditional exit options, with lots of room to run.'