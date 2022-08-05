Graham Partners Group invests in machine health optimization firm KCF

Graham Partners Growth is the growth equity strategy of Graham Partners

Founded in 1988, Graham Partners targets companies with EBITDA up to $50 million

Graham Partners Group has led a minority investment in KCF Technologies, a provider of machine health optimization. No financial terms were disclosed.

Harris Williams advised KCF on the deal.

“The KCF team has built a unique Internet of Things platform that provides real-time machine health insights and analytics to industrial companies focused on deploying digital solutions. With the equity infusion led by Graham Partners Growth, we are excited to watch KCF continue to push the envelope on technologies aimed at digitally transforming industrial manufacturing operations,” said Eric Logue, a managing director at Harris Williams, in a statement.

Founded in 1988 by Steven Graham, Graham Partners targets companies with EBITDA up to $50 million.