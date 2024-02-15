Grain Management scoops up North American Arctic fiber provider Quintillion

Bank Street Group LLC served as financial advisor to Quintillion and Cooper Investment Partners on the deal

Founded in 2007, Grain Management invests in digital infrastructure

Grain Management has acquired Alaska-based Quintillion, a provider of fiber-based connectivity in Alaska and the North American Arctic. No financial terms were disclosed.

Quintillion was backed by Cooper Investment Partners.

“The Grain team is excited to get to work alongside the talented leadership team at Quintillion,” said Chad Crank, managing director at Grain in a statement. “We believe in the Company’s distinct competitive advantage and its unparalleled market position and look ahead to expanding its presence in Alaska and the North American Arctic.”

Bank Street Group LLC served as financial advisor to Quintillion and Cooper Investment Partners, and Alston & Bird LLP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP served as legal advisors to Grain and Quintillion, respectively.

Founded in 2007, Grain Management invests in digital infrastructure.