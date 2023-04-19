Granite Creek-backed Auto Rescue buys emergency roadside services firm Road Services 1

Former Road Service 1 President Chris Scrivano will continue with the business as a consultant.

Auto Rescue Solutions, which is backed by Granite Creek Capital Partners, has acquired Florida-based Road Services 1, an emergency roadside services company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Former Road Service 1 President Chris Scrivano will continue with the business as a consultant.

“We are pleased to have added Road Service 1 to our growing network of roadside assistance operations” said Mike Inman, founder of ARS, in a statement. “Opportunities for strategic growth and acquisitions continue to remain at the forefront of our business approach.”

Based in Carrollton, Texas, ARS is a dispatcher of roadside services for motor clubs and insurance companies.

Based in Chicago, Granite Creek invests in the lower middle market.