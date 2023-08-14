Granite Creek backs graphic communications firm Salem One

In conjunction with Granite Creek’s investment in Salem One, Granite Creek Partner Brian Boorstein and Director Jordan Liss joined its Salem One’s board of directors

Granite Creek Capital Partners has made an investment in Salem One, a North Carolina-based provider of corporate communication solutions. Also, Patriot Capital co-invested alongside Granite Creek and management. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with Granite Creek’s investment in Salem One, Granite Creek Partner Brian Boorstein and Director Jordan Liss joined its Salem One’s board of directors.

“Through its broad communication, data, and technology capabilities, Salem One has cultivated long-standing relationships with its customers as their strategic corporate communications partner,” said Liss in a statement. “The strong skills and forward-looking mindset that Salem One’s management team brings to the printing and packaging industries have positioned the company well to capitalize on future industry trends and demands.”

Salem One was founded in 1987.

Based in Chicago, Granite Creek Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market.