Granite Creek Capital-backed DBW Holdings acquires cutting tools manufacturer Peak Toolworks

DBW Holdings, which is backed by Granite Creek Capital Partners, has acquired Peak Toolworks, a Jasper, Indiana-based maker of diamond and carbide precision cutting tools. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1987, Diamond Blade Warehouse is a provider of diamond cutting tool products for a variety of applications.

DBW is also backed by Canterbury Ventures, L.L.C., the investment arm of James M. Farrell and W. James Farrell.

In conjunction with the acquisition, W. James Farrell will continue as the chairman of DBW and James M. Farrell will lead the consolidated day-to-day operations as CEO.

“We are grateful for the partnership we have fostered with the Farrells since our joint acquisition of DBW in 2021,” said Ken Kruger, director at Granite Creek in a statement. “We have been impressed by their methodical implementation of operational improvements and growth initiatives at DBW, and are confident in their ability to drive further value creation at Peak.”

Based in Chicago, Granite Creek Capital invests in lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness.