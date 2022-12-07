Gray Capital acquires Indiana luxury multifamily property Sycamore Terrace Apartments

Sycamore Terrace is the third property acquired within Gray Capital's $100 million multifamily investment fund, The Gray Fund.

Gray Capital, a real estate private equity firm, has acquired Terre Haute, Indiana-based Sycamore Terrace Apartments, a luxury multifamily apartment community. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sycamore Terrace is the third property acquired within Gray Capital’s $100 million multifamily investment fund, The Gray Fund.

“Sycamore Terrace is already a best-in-class asset, and our improvements at the property will ensure that Sycamore Terrace continues to set the standard for luxury apartment living and meet the needs of a growing community” says Spencer Gray, president and CEO of Gray Capital in a statement.

George Tikijian, Hannah Ott, and Cameron Benz of the Indianapolis Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction, with Gray Capital representing itself.

Currently, Gray Capital has $775 plus million in assets under management and more than $2 billion in commercial real estate transactions to date since its founding in 2015.