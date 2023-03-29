Graycliff invests in HVAC and electrical equipment firm Republic Electric Company

Republic was founded in 1916

Republic serves over 1,000 customers from five locations across Iowa and Illinois

Graycliff Partners invests in the lower middle market

Graycliff Partners has made an investment in Davenport, Iowa-based Republic Electric Company, a distributor of HVAC and electrical equipment and related components for use in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. No financial terms were disclosed.

Republic was founded in 1916. Republic serves over 1,000 customers from five locations across Iowa and Illinois.

“Republic has established itself as a key partner to its customers, providing the products, support services, and fast response times that are vital to the success of both its customers and its manufacturer partners,” said Brandon Martindale, a partner at Graycliff, in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with the Republic team to support existing initiatives and capitalize on growth opportunities, while prioritizing the exceptional customer-oriented culture that has been the cornerstone of the company’s strong reputation in the region for over 100 years.”

Republic was advised by Uplift Partners.

Graycliff Partners invests in the lower middle market. Graycliff targets niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, and industrial services businesses.