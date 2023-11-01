Graycliff snaps up testing services provider XCEL

Graycliff Partners invests in the lower middle market

Graycliff Partners has acquired XCEL NDT, a provider of testing services for critical infrastructure assets in the petrochemical, pipeline and general industrial industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are impressed by the experience, passion and enthusiasm of the team at XCEL,” said Garrett Wentzell, a principal at Graycliff in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the team to drive continued growth, both organically and through acquisition.”

Graycliff and management plan to pursue growth in new and existing markets, complementing XCEL’s current offering with new services, geographies and end markets.

XCEL NDT’s corporate office is in Longview, Texas.

