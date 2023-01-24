Great Hill-backed Vanco appoints McGinnis as CEO

Minneapolis and Atlanta-based Vanco is a provider of payment solutions to education and faith organizations

Vanco, which is backed by Great Hill Partners, has named Jim McGinnis as CEO.

Prior CEO Shawn Boom will transition to executive chairman.

Before being acquired by AffiniPay, McGinnis was the CEO of MyCase.

“It is a testament to Shawn’s authentic leadership, ability to build a purpose-driven culture and facilitation of exceptional team execution that we are able to welcome Jim, who shares our values and a passion for our mission,” said Matt Vettel of Great Hill Partners, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see the great things to come during this new chapter for Vanco.”