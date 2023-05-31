Great Hill hires Roberts as managing director

Previously, Roberts worked at Advent International

Prior to Advent, Roberts worked for the Quadrangle Group

Founded in 1998, Great Hill Partners invests in the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors

Great Hill Partners has hired David Roberts as a managing director. Roberts joins the firm’s digital commerce team, focusing on investments across ecommerce, marketplaces, consumer products, services and adjacent enabling software verticals.

“We’re delighted to welcome Dave to the Digital Commerce investment team and to the broader Great Hill family,” said Michael Kumin, managing director at Great Hill in a statement. “With his extensive experience and network of relationships in the space, as well as his end-to-end deal execution experience, Dave will be invaluable as we continue to evaluate, invest in and scale exceptional companies across the digital commerce landscape. Our talent is key to our success, and we are incredibly proud to have such a strong team across all experience levels to help our portfolio of entrepreneurial businesses grow.”

Roberts joins Great Hill after 11 years at Advent International, where he focused on investments in growth businesses in the consumer sector. Prior to Advent, Roberts worked for the Quadrangle Group.

Founded in 1998, Great Hill Partners invests in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. With offices in Boston and London, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 95 companies.