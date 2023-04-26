Great Hill invests in software firm Fusion Risk Management

Existing investor Vista Equity Partners will remain a significant minority shareholder in Fusion, along with Catalyst Investors and Level Equity Management.

Great Hill Partners has made an investment in Fusion Risk Management, a provider of cloud-based operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“Fusion is a clear leader in the risk management space, driving unparalleled value for its customers by providing them with the comprehensive tools they need to become more aware, prepared, and resilient,” said Chris Busby, managing director at Great Hill, in a statement. “The company fits the exact profile of the type of business we aim to invest in: high-growth companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Leveraging our significant software and growth-investment experience, Fusion has tremendous potential to capitalize on opportunities ahead amid significant compliance and regulatory tailwinds and to continue deepening its strong, longstanding customer relationships.”

William Blair & Company served as financial advisor to Fusion Risk Management on the deal while Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Great Hill Partners and to Fusion.

Founded in 1998, Great Hill Partners invests in the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. With offices in Boston and London, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 95 companies.