Great Hill Partners appoints Farhat as tech director

Farhat previously served as a senior vice president at PTC Cloud and as a vice president of mobile cloud services and operations at Nuance Communications.

He began his career at Lockheed Martin as a software engineer

Based in Boston, Great Hill targets investments of $100 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors

Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 95 companies

Great Hill Partners has named Joe Farhat as director of technology. He will join the firm’s growth team, which focuses on providing the strategic resources and guidance needed to enhance the growth trajectories of our portfolio companies.

Farhat has previously advised the leadership teams of several current and prior Great Hill portfolio companies including Clearwave, Labor First, MineralTree, Vatica Health and ParetoHealth.

“Joe has been a terrific partner to Great Hill over the past several years, offering invaluable diligence and thoughtful advice to our firm and portfolio companies,” said Mark Taber, managing director, in a statement. “His strategic insights, extensive network of relationships and decades of experience working across the technology sector have already helped enhance our portfolio’s growth to-date, and we are confident he will continue to drive our success in the years to come.”

Farhat previously served as a senior vice president at PTC Cloud and as a vice president of mobile cloud services and operations at Nuance Communications. He began his career at Lockheed Martin as a software engineer. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degreess in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Based in Boston, Great Hill targets investments of $100 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. Over the past two decades, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 95 companies.