Great Hill Partners names Tom Spengler as executive-in-residence

Great Hill Partners has appointed Tom Spengler as an executive-in-residence.

In this new role, Spengler will help the firm identify and pursue investment opportunities within the government technology industry.

Previously, Spengler worked as the CEO of Rock Solid Technologies. He currently serves on the boards of Daxtra Technologies and Automotus.

“Tom is passionate about improving government and their communities through technology and brings a wealth of acumen and experience that we believe will serve as a valuable resource for the Great Hill team, as well as the management teams we partner with,” said Chris Busby, MD at Great Hill.

Great Hill is a private equity firm that invests $100 million to $500 million in companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. It has offices in Boston and London.

The firm’s investments include ZoomInfo, Intapp, EnterpriseDB, Varicent and Ascenty.