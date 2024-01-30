Great Hill recruits Skalleberg as exec-in-residence

In this role, Skalleberg will work with Great Hill to identify and pursue investment opportunities within the global travel industry alongside other businesses with direct-to-consumer or marketplace business models.

Great Hill Partners has named Atle Skalleberg as an executive-in-residence.

In this role, Skalleberg will work with Great Hill to identify and pursue investment opportunities within the global travel industry alongside other businesses with direct-to-consumer or marketplace business models.

Most recently, he served as an operating partner at Digital Fuel Capital. Also, he is a former chief operating officer and chief digital officer of Flight Centre Travel Group.

“Atle brings a differentiated perspective and extensive experience in scaling and accelerating growth across a broad range of global direct-to-consumer and marketplace businesses,” said Michael Kumin, managing director at Great Hill Partners in a statement. “We believe Atle will be a significant addition to the team as we seek to partner with high growth companies within the travel sector alongside other eCommerce business models.”

With offices in Boston and London, Great Hill targets investments of $100 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments.