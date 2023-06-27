Great Hill taps Wernz as EIR

In this role, Wernz will work with Great Hill to identify and pursue investment opportunities within the wealth management and wealth technology industries.

Wernz joins Great Hill after more than 13 years as the chief marketing and interim chief growth officer of Wealth Enhancement Group

Previously, he was the chief advertising officer of Marketing Architects

Great Hill Partners targets the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors

Great Hill Partners has hired John Wernz as an executive-in-residence. In this role, Wernz will work with Great Hill to identify and pursue investment opportunities within the wealth management and wealth technology industries.

Wernz joins Great Hill after more than 13 years as the chief marketing and interim chief growth officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. Previously, he was the chief advertising officer of Marketing Architects. He is a co-founder of and currently serves as an executive director for Datalign.

“John brings incredibly valuable insights and a successful track record of rapidly scaling and driving transformative growth for innovative and industry leading companies within the wealth management space,” said Matt Vettel, managing director at Great Hill Partners in a statement. “In a fragmented market poised for significant expansion, we have no doubt John will be a crucial member of our team.”

Founded in 1998, Great Hill Partners targets the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. With offices in Boston and London, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 95 companies.