Great Point-backed JPA Health scoops up consulting firm True North Solutions

JPA Health, which is backed by Great Point Partners, has acquired Cambridge, Massachusetts-based True North Solutions, a consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

JPA Health is a health communications and marketing agency.

“Here at JPA Health, we utilize cutting-edge data and analytics technology to uncover valuable insights that fuel our success,” said Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA Health in a statement. “The addition of True North Solutions, with its profound expertise in creating custom solutions rooted in data sciences, will help keep our clients ahead of their competition in connecting with target audiences and driving results. We extend a warm welcome to the entire True North team, individuals who share our passion for helping people live healthier lives.”

Founded in 2016, True North Solutions is led by founder Colin Baughman. He will join JPA Health as an executive vice president based in Boston. All True North employees, including Baughman, will join JPA Health.

