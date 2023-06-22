Great Point Partners exits medical billing firm Valenz

TripleTree was the advisor on the transaction.

Great Point Partners has divested its investment in Valenz, a Phoenix-based medical billing firm, to Kelso & Company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are proud of the accomplishments the collective GPP and Valenz team has made in expanding Valenz’s footprint, strengthening its network, and fostering growth opportunities for the future,” said Noah Rhodes, managing director and head of private equity at GPP in a statement.

This transaction was advised by TripleTree.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Great Point Partners invests in healthcare. The firm was founded in 2003. Great Point manages over $1.9 billion of capital in its private funds and public life sciences equity strategy.

Based in New York City, Kelso & Company invests in the middle market.