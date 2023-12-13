Great Point Partners invests in healthcare tech firm Ludi

Ludi was founded in 2012 by outgoing CEO Gail Peace.

Great Point Partners has done a growth recapitalization of Ludi, a Nashville-based provider of physician payment automation solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ludi was founded in 2012 by Gail Peace.

In addition to this transaction, outgoing Ludi CEO Peace will maintain her role on Ludi’s board of directors while Danielle O’Rourke will become CEO.

“Partnering with Ludi underscores our commitment to the advancement of better, faster and more efficient health care solutions that address crucial pain points in the industry,” said Alex Gulotta, senior vice president at GPP in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the talented team and further strengthening the innovative solutions it brings to hospitals and health systems nationwide.”

Ziegler served as financial advisor to Ludi.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, GPP targets the healthcare sector. Currently, the firm manages approximately $1.7 billion of capital.