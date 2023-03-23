Great Range Capital buys flooring services provider America’s Best Carpet & Tile

Jeff Cantor, CEO of ABCT, will continue in that role and as an owner

Based in Greater Kansas City, GRC invests in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 million to $150 million

Great Range Capital has acquired Memphis-based America’s Best Carpet & Tile, a provider of flooring services. No financial terms were disclosed.

ABCT was founded in 1990.

“Jeff and his team have built an impressive company,” said Paul Maxwell, managing partner with GRC, in a statement. “We’re eager to bring ABCT’s reputation for top-notch service and quality to new markets, both organically and through new partnerships.”

