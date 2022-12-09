Green Rock buys gas production facility South Hills

Kean Miller was legal advisor to Green Rock

Green Rock targets energy assets

Green Rock Energy Partners has acquired Pennsylvania-based PSA South Hills Landfill Gas Venture, a renewable natural gas production facility. No financial terms were disclosed.

In addition to South Hills, Green Rock has recently made other notable investments in the energy transition, including investments in the RNG platform Viridi Energy and in the renewable power and RNG producer Bio Town Biogas.

“Green Rock is proud to expand our sustainable infrastructure portfolio,” said Cody Myers, co-founder and managing partner of Green Rock in a statement. “We continue to invest in renewable natural gas assets due to their ability to facilitate the transition to a lower-emission future while providing attractive returns.”

Green Rock was supported in the South Hills acquisition by Venture Engineering & Construction. Kean Miller acted as the legal advisor to Green Rock.

