Greenbelt-led investor group buys Saber Power Services

Schroders Capital, StepStone Group and Wafra Inc also participated in the transaction

Key members of Saber’s management team will continue to own a significant stake in the company

Greenbelt secured debt and equity financing to support the acquisition from Blackstone Credit

Greenbelt Capital Management-led investor group has acquired Saber Power Services, a Houston-based infrastructure services platform. The seller was Oaktree Capital Management.

Schroders Capital, StepStone Group and Wafra Inc also participated in the transaction.

Key members of Saber’s management team will continue to own a significant stake in the company.

Greenbelt secured debt and equity financing to support the acquisition from Blackstone Credit.

On the deal, Sam Graham, a principal at Greenbelt, said in a statement, “The energy landscape is rapidly evolving as electrification trends continue to impact commercial and industrial end markets. Both physical assets and power markets will need to adapt to support load shifting, bi-directional power flows, and meaningfully increased power demand, all of which require increased grid complexity and strengthens demand for Saber’s specialized engineering, design, construction and maintenance services.”

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Greenbelt in connection with the transaction. Harris Williams LLC served as financial advisor to Saber in connection with the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and Oaktree in connection with the transaction.

Saber was founded in 2010.

Greenbelt Capital Partners invests in the middle market.