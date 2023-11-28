Greenbelt reveals add-on criteria for Saber

With dealmaking conditions still far from perfect, we’ve been hearing plenty from sources about private equity firms looking to invest in their existing portfolios. That’s the theme we’ll be focusing on today – with a sprinkling of sustainability.

First up, Greenbelt Capital Partners’ Chris Murphy outlines what a likely add-on will look like for his firm’s latest acquisition Saber Power Services to PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck.

Next, we have some confirmed add-on activity as Allied Industrial Partners-backed Waste Eliminator makes another acquisition.

Amping up

Greenbelt Capital Partners has outlined the kind of add-ons it plans for its latest acquisition Saber Power Services, a provider of substation and high-voltage power services for the energy transition, to PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck.

The New York-based private equity firm announced its acquisition of Saber earlier in November.

Saber could make a small handful of tuck-in acquisitions next year, with potential targets ranging from $5 million-$50 million in EBITDA, Greenbelt partner Chris Murphy told Michael.

The sponsor favors targets referred to the firm through bilateral discussions but could participate in a sale process for a company that provides it with considerable geographic market expansion or engineering scale-up potential, Murphy said.

With Saber historically focused on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas market, the company sees organic market expansion taking place across the Gulf Coast region states. Add-ons could emanate from the Upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain region, representing new markets for the business, Murphy said.

“For now, we’re focused on a buy-and-build strategy while there are opportunities for engineering businesses outside of Texas,” Murphy said, pointing to regional utility service companies in a single market with 50-150 employees as likely targets.

Formed in 2010, Saber has 550 employees and services the power and utilities market, as well as renewable energy developers of solar and energy storage project development.

“On the supply side, the increasing penetration of renewables and storage will require investment in new high voltage electrical infrastructure,” Murphy said. “On the demand side, growing electrical load, driven by both demographic shifts and increasing industrial electricity consumption, will require upgrades and expansion to existing grid infrastructure.”

Check out the full interview for more on the acquisition of Saber and Greenbelt’s other recent dealmaking.

Recycling

Switching to a different area of sustainability, Allied Industrial Partners portfolio company Waste Eliminator has acquired North Georgia Roll Off.

Waste Eliminator will gain extra waste handling assets in its home Atlanta market and additional recycling capabilities thanks to the add-on, according to a statement.

“This acquisition accelerates the transformation of Waste Eliminator into one of the largest privately held waste management companies in Metro-Atlanta, built around economically dealing with waste streams in ways that maximize beneficial re-use, said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, co-founders and managing partners at Houston-based private equity firm Allied, in a statement.

Allied acquired Waste Eliminator, a waste collection, storage, removal, recycling and landfill provider to industrial and commercial businesses and governmental bodies in November 2021. North Georgia is Waste Eliminator’s fourth add-on since then.

Share the sovereign wealth

Finally, one thing that would support dealmaking is even more dry powder. As editor of PE Hub Europe, I’d be remiss not to mention that Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages Norway’s roughly $1.5 trillion sovereign wealth fund – the world’s largest, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute – has recommended to the country’s government that the fund be allowed to invest in unlisted equities.

That said, it has asked that question several times before – and been rebuffed.

We’ll be watching to see if Norges prevails this time.