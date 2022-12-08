Greenbriar acquires manufacturer Applied Aerospace Structures Corporation

The new investment will be used for growth and expansion.

Greenbriar Equity Group has acquired Stockton, California-based Applied Aerospace Structures Corporation, a provider of design, fabrication, and testing solutions for complex composite and metal bonded structural assemblies. No financial terms were disclosed.

AASC was founded in 1954.

The new investment will be used for growth and expansion.

“AASC is a truly exceptional business with a long and successful track record supporting industry leading customers in its space and defense programs. We have been impressed by AASC’s customer-centric approach to providing mission-critical, complex components for demanding environments,” said Noah Blitzer, a director at Greenbriar in a statement. “We are excited by the Company’s capabilities and growth and are looking forward to partnering with the AASC team to continue their phenomenal trajectory.”

Jefferies Group LLC served as financial advisor to Greenbriar while Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel. Houlihan Lokey Inc served as financial advisor to AASC and Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz P.C. served as legal counsel.

Greenbriar has more than $8 billion of cumulative capital commitments.